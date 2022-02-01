Good news in the district

Kindergarten registration for 2022-23 school year is now open
Kindergarten registration is now open for families for the 2022-2023 school year. If a child will be five before Sept. 1, 2022, families can register online before May 31.
Families planning to register, School District of Philadelphia officials are suggesting to gather must needed documents ahead of time. Families will need to have these items ready to upload in order to successfully register online.
Acceptable documentation of your student’s age include: child’s original birth certificate notarized copy of the child’s birth certificate, child’s valid passport, original baptismal certificate indicating the child’s date of birth, copy of the record of baptism – notarized or duly certified and showing the date of birth, notarized statement from the parents or another relative indicating the date of birth or prior school records indicating the date of birth.
Families will also need two documents showing your address. Examples of this could be a lease, deed or utility bills with your name and the address where you live. Schools should be flexible in verifying residency, and consider what information is reasonable in light of the family’s situation. Acceptable documentation includes immunization records, which can be obtained from your child’s doctor if you don’t have a copy already
Exemption From Immunization
Medical exemption. Children need not be immunized if a physician or the physician’s designee provides a written statement that immunization may be detrimental to the health of the child. When the physician determines that immunization is no longer detrimental to the health of the child, the child shall be immunized according to this sub-chapter.
Religious exemption. Children need not be immunized if the parent, guardian or emancipated child objects in writing to the immunization on religious grounds or on the basis of a strong moral or ethical conviction similar to a religious belief.
Please note: If a student has just started a series for each type of shot, they may be enrolled. The student must be in the process and keeping up with the timeline of the series (e.g. student just got shot one and they will get shot two, in thirty days).
Parent or Guardian photo identification will also be requested (but is not required for registration): examples of this could be their driver’s license, passport, or a state photo identification card
Registration Guidelines will provide specific examples of the documents needed to register.
Families may register for Kindergarten online or by contacting their catchment school for support.
For more information on registration, visit https://www.philasd.org/studentplacement/services/kindergarten-registration/.
For questions about registration, email the Office of Student Placement and Enrollment at osep@philasd.org.
