Good news in the district

District launches recruitment campaign
The School District of Philadelphia has launched the “LOVE your Today. Shape their tomorrow.” recruitment campaign to attract educators and non-instructional staff now and for the 2023-2024 school year.
The District is seeking principals and assistant principals, as well as teachers for all subject and content areas. On average, the District hires more than 800 new teachers to support a system of more than 9,000 teachers, 220 principals, and 269 assistant principals that are integral in the District’s 221 schools.
In addition to teachers, the District is hiring for all positions – bus drivers, school-based support staff, food service staff, general cleaners, nurses and more.
This year the District is launching the recruitment process earlier than in previous years. In an effort to help teachers to get connected to and hired at schools for the 2023-2024 school year as early as January, the District has expanded the number of schools participating in the Early Access Site Selection to 25 schools. In March 2023, hiring at all 221 school sites will be open.
The District has also launched new initiatives through collaboration with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers including: increasing salaries and including bonuses for all educators, offering a $5,000 bonus over the next two years for teachers working in a subset of almost 50 schools as as a retention and recruitment strategy, reimbursing teachers for costs of permits and certifications paid to the state as well as offering up to $2,500 in reimbursement for coursework needed for their certification and expanding the paraprofessional pathway program that provides full tuition, mentoring and training to current employees who work as special education assistants and classroom assistants.
For more information, visit workinphilly.com or teachinphilly.com.
