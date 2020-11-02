Give someone a shoutout during American

Education WeekIn honor of American Education Week, which is Nov. 16-20, 2020. Have a great teacher or staff person that you want to say thanks to? The School District of Philadelphia encourages students to upload a video shoutout by Nov. 6. Go to the blog at

to make submissions.

Grab-and-go meals are still available for pickupThe District, along with the City of Philadelphia, continues to provide grab-and-go meals to students at sites across the city, including District schools. For more details, go to: www.phila.gov/food. Students or parents/guardians can pick up one meal box per student on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

School District hotlines are open for general questionsThe School District of Philadelphia Hotlines remain open to answer general questions about the District. They are available in 10 languages, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Main number: (215) 400-5300

Reopening readiness dashboard will keep updated reportsBi-weekly reports will summarize different aspects of the School District’s readiness to return to in-person classes under a hybrid model. You can download the full report or the report for your individual school. The dashboards (www.philasd.org/coronavirus/reopening-readiness-report/) link to the six key reopening milestones (Digital Enablement, Academics, Staff Coverage, Building Readiness, People Preparedness and School Operational Readiness).

Digital Enablement: Enable students to be successful by providing devices, access to internet, an effective Learning Management System, and technology supports.

Academics: Establish enrollment and deliver an instructional model that is seamless across the learning model continuum, is aligned to grade-level instructional goals, and includes social emotional learning curriculum.

Staff Coverage: Have proper staff coverage and clearly outlined and communicated roles and responsibilities.

Building Readiness: Enable District buildings for a safe opening with the necessary supplies such as hand sanitizing stations and ventilation. Ventilation assessments are being performed by five outside contractors. Watch this video to learn more about how these assessments support the health of students and staff.

People Preparedness: Train, inform, and otherwise prepare the District (students, staff, and families) for reopening.

School Operational Readiness: Implement updated school operation plans with health and safety procedures installed and transportation and meal distribution solidified.