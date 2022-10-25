Good news in the district

School District hosts groundbreaking ceremony at Lewis C. Cassidy School
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. was joined by district and elected officials on Oct. 11 for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus School.
The three-story, 87,000+ square foot facility will provide 21st Century learning environments for students, including collaborative hub areas, flex labs, an instructional media center and a dedicated outside play area, and will be designed for LEED Gold certification. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.
Temple engineering students partnered with high school to build urban garden
Students from Temple University’s Engineers Without Borders partnered with the Engineers Without Borders Philadelphia chapter, VietLead and Horace Furness High School to build and update the greenhouse and gardening space at the South Philadelphia school.
Construction of the garden took place on Oct. 8 next to the rear parking lot of Furness. Temple, Furness students and volunteers from Philadelphia’s Engineers Without Borders chapter constructed a compost system, rainwater catchment system and greenhouse they designed for the school. Engineers Without Borders is a non-profit humanitarian organization established to partner with developing communities worldwide in order to improve their quality of life.
