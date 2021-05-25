Good news in the district

The GIANT Company Donated $414,000 to The School District of Philadelphia to fight food insecurity
Through its new Feeding School Kids initiative, The GIANT Company along with its customers raised more than $3.3 million to address the issue of childhood hunger throughout local public school districts in the communities it serves.
“Research consistently shows the connection between good nutrition and the ability to learn and school food programs are critical to ensuring that many children receive regular meals,” said manager of social impact for The GIANT Company Jessica Groves.”
“Thanks to the generosity of our customers, our Feeding School Kids initiative will directly impact our local school food programs, helping to build strong, healthy students, in turn strengthening their families and communities.”
The total donation was recently announced at the James R. Ludlow School in Philadelphia with the help of The School District of Philadelphia School and The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia , who received more than $414,000 from the effort.
“The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia continues to add partners from our business community; The GIANT Company’s commitment through this round-up campaign is a great addition to our partnerships,” said Fund CEO Donna Frisby-Greenwood.
“Our schools’ communities are GIANT customers and it’s great for them to know their donations, made through this round-up fundraiser, contributed to the total being awarded our schools.”
From Jan 4. through Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation for their local public schools’ food programs. The GIANT Company matched the first $1.5 million donated by customers.
Through the Feeding School Kids initiative, school districts will be able to use the funds to support meal programs such as covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, creating on-campus food pantries, and supplying extra weekend meals.
“The School District of Philadelphia is extremely grateful for the generous support offered through The GIANT Company’s round-up campaign,” said ,” said Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia William R. Hite. “The last year has been challenging for us all, but even more so for some of our most vulnerable students and families who look to the District for access to reliable and nutritious meals
“Even before COVID-19, we understood the role we play in providing a much-needed safety net for many of our students and this program will allow us to continue being a resource that our students need to not only learn their best, but to live their best as well.”
