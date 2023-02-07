Good news in the district

District debuts book vending machine at Prince Hall School
The School District of Philadelphia recently unveiled a book vending machine at the Prince Hall School.
Students with good behavior, grades and attendance will be rewarded with gold coins that are then places in a book vending machine. A ribbon cutting and demonstration took place at the school on Feb. 1.
The vending machine is a part of the district’s literacy initiative “20 in 20.” The reading initiative is a new program that instills a love of reading in students and promote independent reading by encouraging third-grade students to read 20 books in 20 weeks by April 24, 2023.
More than 9,000 books will be given away to third graders by the the district’s Office of Academic Support. Each third grade student will receive 10 high-interest, culturally-relevant books to build students’ personal home libraries, enhance the joy of reading, cultivate literacy skills, and expand their reflections of themselves and the world around them.
Schools that have the district’s Dual Language program received the Spanish sets, which include five books in their home language. Students who complete the program will receive a prize. The district is spending just over $550,000 on this initiative, which is a partnership with Scholastic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.