Good news in the district

School District of Philadelphia seeks feedback about the school selection process
School District of Philadelphia administrators are seeking input on new ways to match students with good-fit schools.
Each fall, School District of Philadelphia (SDP) students can apply to attend any school in the District. Although the school selection process (SSP) is open to all grades, 8th-grade students are particularly encouraged to participate by applying to up to five high schools. Fourth-graders are also likely to consider special admission schools that serve 5th grade.
Typically, student performance on the ELA and Math sections of the PSSA are two of the main components of applications to schools with admission requirements. In Fall 2021, PSSA scores will not be used as part of the school selection process due to the pandemic. Schools will continue to use a combination of application components when considering student applications for the 2022-23 school year.
The survey takes less than 10 minutes and will close June 11.
For more information, www.philasd.org/studentplacement/services/school-selection or contact schoolselection@philasd.org.
