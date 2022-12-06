Sixers, Giant company host season of giving event at Dunbar
As part of the “Fueling the Future Campaign,” an initiative created to address food insecurity, the Philadelphia 76ers and The GIANT Company hosted a season of giving event at Paul F. Dunbar School in North Philadelphia on Nov. 16.
Dunbar is one of the 20 public schools designated by the City of Philadelphia as a Community School. Every student at the school ranging from grades K-8 participated in an event that featured physical activity for nearly 300 students. Each student went home with a full bag of groceries courtesy of GIANT.
The event included a session on basketball drills led by Jr. 76ers coaches, as well as other fun physical activity stations. There was a special appearance by Squad 76 members and 76ers’ mascot, Franklin. After the clinic concluded, each student also received a co-branded T-shirt, and a lunch cooler bag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.