Good news in the district

School District of Philadelphia celebrates mid-year graduation
The School District of Philadelphia conferred mid-year graduates enrolled at 16 schools or programs in both the Opportunity Network, the District’s non-traditional/alternative education option, and the Innovation Network, a non-traditional instructional approach providing students with project and problem-based learning. The ceremony recognized and celebrated the accomplishments of 185 students.
The graduates were from: Benjamin Franklin High School EOP, Excel Academy North, Excel Academy South, Gateway to College, Northeast High School EOP, Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. (OIC), Career and Academic Development Institute (CADI), One Bright Ray Elmwood, One Bright Ray Fairhill, One Bright Ray Mansion Day/Evening, One Bright Ray Simpson Day/Evening, Philadelphia Learning Academy North, Philadelphia Learning Academy South, South Philadelphia High School EOP and YESPhilly.
