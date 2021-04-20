Good news in the district

Palumbo nurse named 2021 PA School Nurse of the Year
Academy at Palumbo School nurse Eileen Duffey-Bern has been named the 2021 Pennsylvania School Nurse of the Year.
She was selected among seven finalists across the state by the National Association of School Nurses (NASN) for her outstanding service to the students and staff of the School District of Philadelphia.
Duffey-Bernt has worked 12 years at the Academy at Palumbo School and more than 25 years within the District. Outside of her experience as both a school nurse and a teacher, Duffey-Bernt has also worked as a pediatric nurse at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.
“Throughout her career at the School District of Philadelphia, Eileen has demonstrated the true meaning of advocating for children, making a lasting impact on the health and lives of our students,” said School District of Philadelphia Chief of Student Support Services Karyn Lynch, “We are honored to have someone as skilled, knowledgeable and passionate about her work as Nurse Eileen Duffey-Bernt. I am glad to see her leadership, dedication and work ethic recognized across the state and among her peers.”
Each year, the Pennsylvania Association of School Nurses and Practitioners honors a Certified School Nurse from each region of Pennsylvania who goes above and beyond in their role as a school nurse. Those Regional School Nurse Excellence Awards winners then become finalists for the following year’s Pennsylvania School Nurse of the Year.
Duffey-Bernt was recognized and presented The School Nurse of the Year Award at the NASN annual awards ceremony on April 9. The ceremony was virtual.
