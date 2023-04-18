Good news in the district

District students participate in entrepreneurialship conference
Hundreds of School District of Philadelphia students learned about urban development, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) and hospitality jobs at this year’s economic empowerment conference.
The annual conference, which was held on March 29 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, gave students an opportunity to meet and interact with successful local entrepreneurs and business professionals from across the city.
This year’s event was titled “Insight, Access, Success” and featured three forums that focused on the industries of hospitality, retail and restaurants, STEAM and urban development, real estate and trades.
Each panel discussion was followed by a question and answer session allowing students to interact with panelists. The event was through a partnership between City Council, the school district and the Chamber of Commerce.
