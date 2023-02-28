A school in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia has a new playground.
The G.W. Childs School recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the schools new rooftop playspace. Located at 1599 Wharton St., the school has nearly 500 students in grades K-8.
The Americans with Disabilities Act compliant rooftop playspace features new turf, climbing structures, seating areas, a slide and swings in a colorful, playful environment for students to have imaginative play.
“The vision for this project began with the school principal and the students, but it became a reality when the neighborhood rallied behind it,” said former president of Neighbors Investing in Childs Elementary, volunteer and Childs parent Diana Liefer in a statement.
“We did a lot of grassroots engagement from community-led design sessions to fundraising through bake sales, block parties, and beyond. Our neighborhood believes our children are valuable and worthy of beautiful, safe, spaces to learn and play,” Liefer said.
The concept and design was created by The Big Sandbox, which works to mobilize urban communities around green infrastructure and produce meaningful community spaces and Studio Ludio, a nonprofit whose mission is building better play through research, design, and advocacy.
The rooftop playspace was made possible by Neighbors Investing in Childs Elementary with fundraising efforts from State Rep. Jordan Harris and City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and contributions from the community, The McLean Contributionship, The Hess Foundation, The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia and the Redevelopment Authority.
“This rooftop playspace mirrors the School District’s commitment to provide all students with a safe, welcoming and healthy learning environment aligning with our Board’s Goals and Guardrails,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement. “This project is just one example of how public-private-community collaboration can transform experiences for our children.”
