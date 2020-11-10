Five smart ways to keep kids organized

Whether kids are in the classroom, learning remotely, or a mix of both, you can help them stay organized and motivated all school year in the following ways:

1. Resume the Routine. A structured routine is important during the school year. Establish set bedtimes and mealtimes for good school year habits.

2. Simplify Shopping. In addition to the usual school supplies, stock up on extra face masks, personal tissues and hand sanitizer. If your child is learning virtually, you may want to consider having extra USB chargers and ports, noise-cancelling headphones — to help older siblings concentrate — and even blue light filtering glasses for kids that will be in front of a computer or tablet more than usual.

3. Set Up a Homework Station. A dedicated space to store supplies and paperwork is key to staying organized. Let kids take pride in this space so they want to spend time studying there by having them create their own accessories and decorating them to their liking.

4. Stick to the Schedule. It’s important that students, parents and teachers stay on track. Find a unique way to display activities, homework or personal messages to your kids like a “quote of the day.” You can use colored tape and chalkboard tape to outline a fun activity chart on a dry erase board or chalkboard easel.

In addition to to-do lists and homework assignments, make sure to include outdoor time for recess and opportunities for arts and crafts. At the end of each day, sit together to check off everything that’s been completed and help your kids update the schedule for the next day — this way they stay engaged and excited for what’s to come.

5. Label Supplies. Kids are forgetful and it’s easy for supplies to become misplaced or swapped with other children. To ease your mind about your child sharing pencils or accidentally grabbing the wrong backpack, have a night where you sit down and label supplies. Your child can select favorite colors and customize folders for each subject. If learning from home, this is also great way to prevent “he stole my pencil” arguments amongst siblings.

—Statepoint