Five Flu Season Tips to Keep Your Household Healthy

Flu season is here, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s even more important than usual to take steps to avoid getting sick. Here are five top tips to help your household stay healthy:

1. Wash hands regularly: Make sure every member of the household washes their hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time. This is especially important to do after getting home, before preparing food and after using the bathroom. Even with regular hand-washing, it’s still important to avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes.

2. Guard against germs: Cold and flu viruses can survive on household surfaces long enough for germs to spread. However, cleaning surfaces with an effective disinfectant can help put a stop to germ transfer. The good news is that you don’t need harsh chemicals.

3. Load up on veggies: A nutritious diet can help keep you vital during flu season. Pack a range of immunity-boosting vitamins, minerals and antioxidants into just one meal with a hearty stew of potatoes, carrots, green leafy vegetables, broccoli, beans and lentils. To eliminate pesticides, wax and soil from produce, include a vegetable wash in your meal prep routine, which can be more effective than water alone.

4. Supplement your diet: Consider incorporating a dietary supplement into your family’s daily routine that contains vitamin C, zinc and other immunity-boosters.

5. Practice healthy habits: Getting regular exercise, staying hydrated and getting plenty of shut-eye are all proven ways to protect your health. Be sure to practice these healthy habits.

As COVID-19 continues to place substantial demands on hospitals and healthcare resources, staying healthy and protected against the flu is especially vital. Take steps to boost your immunity and stop the spread of germs.

—Statepoint