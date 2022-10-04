1. What is the Autumn Equinox?
A. A type of wolf
B. A phase of the moon
C. A party
D. The official beginning of fall
2. In the fall, what do you do to your clocks?
A. Clocks fall back
B. Set them an hour ahead
C. Set them an hour back
D. Leave them alone
3. Why do leaves change color in the fall?
A. As the leaves loose chlorophyll, their other pigments are exposed
B. The leaves gain chlorophyll and this changes them into different colors
C. Trees are growing
D. The leaves need food
4. What major holiday takes places October 31st?
A. Remembrance Day
B. Halloween
C. Autumn Equinox
D. Thanksgiving
5.What is the official end of Autumn?
A. The Winter Crest
B. The Winter Equinox
C. The Winter Solstice
D. Thanksgiving
6. What fruit is freshest in the fall?
A. Apricots
B. Apples
C. Oranges
D. Pineapple
7. What is a Harvest Moon?
A. The moon that happens during a Harvest
B. The full moon closest to Thanksgiving
C. A full moon that appears golden
D. The full moon closest to the Autumn Equinox
8. Americans and Canadians both celebrate this holiday in the fall, but not on the same day.
A. Indigenous Day
B. Thanksgiving
C. Halloween
D. Remembrance Day
9. Squash is a big part of the fall harvest, which of these is not a squash?
A. Summer Squash
B. Acorn Squash
C. Butternut Squash
D. Cantaloupe Squash
10. How many variations of apples are there across the world?
A. 1,200
B. 1,500
C. 7,500
D. 5,000
