Career and technical education (CTE) programs, student leadership and supportive teachers and staff are all elements at the heart of the curriculum at the Thomas Alva Edison High School/John C. Fareira Skills Center.
“We’re a comprehensive college prep high school, but we also have a lot of CTE shops,” said assistant principal Adam Frary. “A lot of our shops are in fast growing occupation areas.
“We also have a lot of high monetary value job shops where we have apprenticeships,” he added. “We’ve placed people in welding, electrician and union apprenticeships. These are all things that have happened in the past and have already happened this year.”
Edison offers its nearly 950 students a variety of CTE programs that range from film and video production and graphic design to welding, plumbing technology, culinary arts, health related technologies and automotive technology. Upon completion of the program, students can earn certifications that are accepted in the professional world.
“Edison has a total of 11 CTE programs,” said interim principal Sherrine Wilkins. “We have more CTE programs than most, if not all, of the CTE high schools in the School District of Philadelphia.”
The school at 151 W Luzerne St. also offers an honors program, AP (Advanced Placement) courses and the college and career readiness Naviance program.
“When students come to Edison, they really get a little bit of everything,” said interim principal Janis Butler. “The school is a comprehensive high school so they’re getting the academic piece.
“Through the CTE programs, students are preparing for careers in a variety of industries,” she added. “We also have programming and extra curricular activities where students are having fun and creating memorable high school experiences. There are so many opportunities for students to really shine at this school.”
Through collaboration with community partners, Edison provides students with a variety of programming.
DECA, a career and technical student organization, connects Edison CTE students to professional opportunities. Through this partnership, students take overnight trips, learn how to interview for a job, write a resume and enhance their writing skills.
The school has a long military tradition with the JROTC program. Edison also lost 64 former students during the Vietnam War, more than any other U.S. high school. Every year the “64” are honored in a special ceremony to remember their sacrifice.
“Our JROTC works with the rest of our curriculum,” Frary said. “They participate in school activities and do color guard shows.
“We have a partnership with Upward Bound and with several mental and behavioral health agencies,” he said. “These partnerships give students support in general, but also support students who have had trauma or had a hard time transitioning back from a virtual year.
“We also have a Peer Group Connection program, an internal mentorship program, that focuses on taking trips and partnering our successful 12th graders with our incoming 9th graders,” Frary added. “We also run teen court, which is another mentoring program, where students are mediating conflicts or issues they may have had with each other.”
This year, Edison became a Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) school. The incentive-based program is used by schools to improve school culture and student behavior while promoting a safe environment for learning.
“Last year was our planning year and this year is the first year as a full PBIS school,” Wilkins said. “Everyone has access to the PBIS app.
“If any of our staff members, administrators, hall monitors, climate workers or any adult in the school see positive behavior, they can reward it immediately on site with points,” she said.
“Students can then redeem those points for prizes, access to different areas of the school or being able to participate in different activities that we might run,” Wilkens added.
Butler said what she wants students to take away from their experience at Edison are the lessons they learned
“I want students to remember what we taught them and how they can continue to use those skills to be a productive citizen moving forward,” Butler said. “I want them to use the lessons that they learned at Edison and carry it with them for the rest of their lives.”
