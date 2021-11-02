It’s estimated that a family of four spends, on average, $1,500 a year on food that goes uneaten—but you can help save food and money and improve your kids’ health.
As kids are back to school, these six easy tips can help you reduce food waste in your child’s packed lunch.
Lunch packing tips and stats1.Get your children’s input on what they like. Avoid “wish packing” foods that your child won’t eat at home as these foods will likely be discarded at school. If clementines and turkey wraps are his thing, pack those. It is challenging to find the sweet spot between good nutrition and your child’s preferences.
2.Cut up fruits and veggies so they are easy to eat. Most fruits and vegetables are naturally low in fat, sodium, and calories. None have cholesterol. They provide many essential nutrients, including potassium, dietary fiber, folate, vitamin A, and vitamin C.
3.Make lunch fun. For example, add dips for cut veggies, make meat or cheese pinwheels and include dressing to add to a “shake and serve” salad.
4.Portion Size. Make sure to get the portions right for kids of different ages and sizes. USDA’s MyPlate provides simple-to-use nutrition guidelines for allocating portions among food groups, such as one-quarter of the meal as lean protein (e.g., beans, fish, lean meats, and nuts), one-quarter grains (preferably whole grain), and fruit and vegetables for the remaining half of the lunch.
5.Safety. Aim for “zero-waste lunches” by using reusable water bottles, containers, and snack bags, compostable cutlery, and bento-style lunch boxes, which separate foods into different compartments to offer variety while providing portion control.
6.Always keep food safety in mind. Some practices can reduce both food safety risks and food waste, such as using insulated lunch bags or boxes to keep fresh foods fresh and including reusable cold packs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.