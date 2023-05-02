Councilmembers Katherine Gilmore-Richardson (At-Large) and Quetcy Lozada (7th District) held an Earth Day celebration last week at the Clara Barton Elementary School.
The event, which was held on April 24 in the school’s parking lot, started off with brief remarks from both Gilmore-Richardson and Lozada.
Students participated in a variety of hands-on activities including a pinwheel experiment, recycling vs. trash sorting activities, time capsule projects and food tasting stations.
Parents were also invited to attend and received resources from the Philadelphia Department of Streets, the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Sustainability and PECO to provide information on the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, The Wyoming Free Library of Philadelphia, and Drexel University’s EAT RIGHT PHILLY program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.