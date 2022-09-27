Tribune Staff Report
Former NFL All-Pro running back Brian Westbrook and former Philadelphia sports anchor Lesley Van Arsdall visited second and third grade students at Aloysius L. FitzPatrick Elementary School and fourth and fifth grade students at the Julia Ward Howe Elementary School on Sept. 14 to encourage students to read and have confidence.
Westbrook and Van Arsdall co-authored a new children’s book, The Mouse Who Played Football, which is based on Westbrook’s own personal story of growing up smaller than the other kids but determined to play football.
During their visits to the schools, Westbrook and Van Arsdall performed a read-aloud to their new book and spoke to students and answered questions about the importance of school and reading. Each visit had a surprise guest emcee serving as the moderator of the discussion.
Through a partnership with youth mentoring program GettingtheMAXoutoflife, each participating student received lunch and a copy of the book, thanks to a donation through GIANT Company and Temple University Press.
