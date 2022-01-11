Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quiz

One of the greatest leaders of 20th century America is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. During his years of service during the Civil Rights Movement, King led a nonviolent movement to combat racism and segregation.
The quiz below provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of Dr. King and the modern Civil Rights Movement as we observe the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17.
1. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in progress through the use of nonviolent means. Who was an important influence on King’s philosophy?
A. Gandhi.
B. Abraham Lincoln.
C. John F. Kennedy.
2. Which of these major events first distinguished Martin Luther King as an important civil rights leader?
A. The Montgomery Bus Boycott
B. The March on Washington
C. Brown v Board of Education
3. Martin Luther King received a Ph.D. from Boston University in what field?
A. Political science
B. History
C. Theology
4. In 1963, Martin Luther King was arrested and jailed during anti-segregation protests in Birmingham, Alabama. What famous work did he write during that time?
A. Why We Cant Wait
B. Where Do We Go From Here Chaos or Community
C. Letter From Birmingham City Jail
5. What world-famous prize was Martin Luther King honored with?
A. The Pulitzer Prize
B. The Nobel Peace Prize
C. The Nobel Prize in Literature
6. Which of these quotations is by Martin Luther King?
A. I am America I am the part you wont recognize But get used to me Black confident cocky my name not yours my religion not yours my goals my own get used to me
B. You’re either part of the solution or part of the problem
C. I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal
7. Where did Martin Luther King give his famous 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech?
A. During the March on Washington
B. When he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize
C. During the Birmingham Bus Boycott
8. The city in which Martin Luther King was born has numerous memorials and historical landmarks associated with him—what city is it?
A. Memphis
B. Detroit
C. Atlanta
9. Where was Martin Luther King, Jr. born?
A. Detroit, Michigan
B. Atlanta, Georgia
C. Chicago, Illinois
10. How old was Martin Luther King, Jr. when he entered Morehouse College in Atlanta?
A. 15
B. 17
C. 19
11. How many streets are named after Martin Luther King, Jr. in the United States?
A. Less than 200
B. More than 700
C. Almost 500
12. In 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his most famous speech. What was it called?
A. Freedom
B. Walk with Me
C. I Have a Dream
—https://www.factmonster.com/take-quiz/martinlutherkingkids
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.