Following the screening of the documentary, a panel discussion was held with local education leaders on how the literacy crisis is impacting Philadelphia and possible solutions to combat the problem. — PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PHILADELPHIA.
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. at the documentary screening of “The Right to Read” at Fillmore Philly last month.
The Adams-Staples Family in the acclaimed documentary “The Right to Read.”
— PHOTO COURTESY OF “THE RIGHT TO READ”
Teresa focuses on language development with her toddler daughter Ivy.
The School District of Philadelphia in partnership with Read by 4th, the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, Read 2 Succeed, Center for Black Educator Development, Reading Allowed, Teach for America and Joyful Readers, held a film screening last month of the acclaimed documentary “The Right to Read.”
The event, which was held at The Fillmore Philadelphia on Aug. 29, was attended by a crowd of over 1,200.
“The Right to Read” explores the nations early literacy crisis through the lens of an NAACP activist, teacher and two families. Through compelling narratives and interviews, the documentary sheds light on the science of how children learn to read as well as the complex history of evidence-based reading instruction.
“We cannot improve student academic outcomes without prioritizing reading and literacy in the District, especially in our earliest learners,” said School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“Literacy is the foundation of all learning, which is why proficient reading by the end of third grade is so critical. We are thrilled to be partners in this screening, one that we hope inspires future conversation, action and engagement so we can collectively invest in Philadelphia’s youth,” he said.
Following the screening of the documentary, a panel discussion was held with local education leaders on how the literacy crisis is impacting Philadelphia and possible solutions to combat the problem. The panelists also answered questions from the public.
The panelist included: Dr. Nyshawana Francis-Thompson, chief of curriculum and instruction for School District of Philadelphia, Sharif El-Mekki, founder and CEO of Center for Black Educator Development, Laura Boyce, executive director of Teach Plus, Angel Osorio Pizarro, alumni of Teach for America, John Butler, Philly Reading Captains and local author, and Angela Marks founder Reading Allowed.
“I’m so excited for the collective effort of the city of Philadelphia to ensure that all of our young people are able to read,” Dr. Nyshawana Francis-Thompson said in a statement. “What we’re optimistic about in the School District of Philadelphia is that our children are getting better.
“We are increasing the number of students that are reading at or above grade level, as well as decreasing the number of students that require intensive intervention,” she said. “But we are not done yet. We still have to roll up our sleeves because we have a lot of work to do.”
Jenni Bogoni, executive director of Read by 4th, said the city must work together to combat the early literacy crisis.
“Everyone has a role to play in growing stronger readers,” Bogoni said in a statement.
“This screening of The Right to Read documentary is set to inspire thousands of loving parents, community advocates, and education leaders to join Philly’s early literacy movement. As a city, we must commit to doing whatever it takes to ensure our children become the strong readers they deserve to be.”
