Two School District of Philadelphia teachers will receive stipends to help guide their students in scientific research and help them to enter that research into science competitions.
Hill-Freedman World Academy teacher Eual Phillips and Philadelphia High School for Girls teacher Denise Caceres are among a roster of 84 dedicated educators from across the country who have been named to the Society of Science advocate program for the 2022-2023 school year.
Southwest Leadership Academy teacher Marquita Hammock also received the prestigious honor. All three teachers will receive a stipend of $3,000 each.
Now in its eighth year, the program recognizes and honors the perseverance, hard work and fundamental role that teachers and mentors play in inspiring and supporting students who are interested in STEM (science, engineering, technology and mathematics).
This year, 73 advocates will receive a $3,000 stipend and 11 lead advocates will each receive $5,000 and oversee a group of educators in the program.
The program operates in a one-year cycle where advocates work to increase the number of students they guide through the research and competition process. All advocates aim to add a minimum of three to five additional students each cycle, depending on their setting, individual goals and experience level.
In June, the advocates met at an Advocate Training Institute in Washington D.C. Lead Advocates met with their educator cohorts and engaged in small discussions on key topics including analyzing big data sets, starting a school science and engineering fair, managing student research programs in rural schools, collaborating with community partners in urban schools and much more.
“Since the Advocate Program launched seven years ago, nearly 4,000 students across the country have entered esteemed science competitions, including some of our own,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the Society for Science and Publisher of Science News.
“This is particularly encouraging and exciting because this means these young scientists are being raised to be the world’s next generation of problem solvers,” Ajmera said. “I’m thrilled to honor our Advocates this year — these teachers are heroes who are fundamentally changing the trajectory of the lives of diverse students through this program.”
To date, advocates have supported more than 5,100 students during their participation in the program, of which, nearly 4,000 have successfully competed in at least one science research competition. During the 2021-2022 cycle, approximately 75% of student mentees participated in science competitions at the local and/or national level.
Overall, students of Advocates are responsible for over 6,300 unique competition entries, with many students entering more than one competition. Ninety percent of those students are from low-income households and 70% are of a race or ethnicity underrepresented in STEM.
Award recipients this year hail from 36 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and this is also the first time the program has international educators — four teachers from Mexico. Twenty-six are middle school teachers, 37 are high school teachers and four teach both middle and high school.
The program serves a variety of school types in urban, rural and suburban areas. Overall, the advocates represent 71 public schools, 14 magnet schools, eight charter and three private schools.
The program is made possible by Arconic Foundation, Intel Corporation, Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, National Geographic Society and Regeneron.
