District teacher chosen as a Yale National Fellow

When Tilden Middle School teacher Charlette Walker found out that she was chosen to participate in national seminars hosted by the Teachers Institute of Philadelphia parent organization the Yale National Initiative to strengthen teaching in public schools, she was ecstatic.
“I’m so honored to have this opportunity, I’m just ecstatic,” Walker said.
Fifty-four public school teachers from 16 school districts in nine states and the District of Columbia will be participating in the Yale National Initiative.
Walker is among five School District of Philadelphia teachers who were selected for the honor.
The group from Philadelphia also includes social studies teacher Alex de Arana at William W. Bodine High School, history teacher Matthew Menschner of Kensington Creative and Performing Arts High School, biology teacher Christopher Sikich of Philadelphia High School for Girls, and fourth-grade teacher Lisa Yau of the Francis Scott Key School.
“This year, we have a diverse group of teachers being named Yale National Fellows,” said director of the Teachers Institute of Philadelphia (TIP) Edward Epstein. “I’m looking forward to seeing what they accomplish in the program.”
Since 1978, the Yale National Initiative has been a long-term endeavor to influence public policy on teacher professional development by establishing teachers institutes for high-poverty, high-minority schools in states around the country.
Teachers selected for the fellowship will be participating in national seminars, a two-week intensive session, and an annual conference at Yale in October.
The session, which will be virtual this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, gives teachers an opportunity to learn from internationally renowned Yale faculty members and colleagues around the nation.
The seminars, which run until mid-August, will have each teacher write a curriculum unit to teach their students about a seminar subject and to share with teachers in their school district.
Walker’s seminar will be on “Human Centered Design of Biotechnology,” which is led by Yale University Associate Professor of Biomedical Engineering Anjelica Gonzalez.
“The class is about how new discoveries and inventions are made and the process it takes to develop new inventions, biotechnology or any type of technology,” Walker said. “We also talked about how important the concept of failure is when reaching success.”
Established in 2006, TIP enables public school teachers to expand their knowledge base through university-level study and research. The teachers enroll in semester-long seminars taught by University of Pennsylvania and Temple University professors.
During the seminars, teachers engage intensively with a topic that is on the cutting-edge of knowledge in the sciences, arts, humanities or social sciences, and write an original curriculum unit based on what they have learned.
Teachers implement their units in the classroom and share them with their colleagues through an online curriculum.
“The teachers in TIP have been involved with the program for many years and they can participate as long as they want to,” Epstein said. “Every year, we pick a small group of our fellows to attend the Yale National Initiative.”
Walker has been a teacher at Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia since 2017. She teaches digital literacy for fifth- to eighth-grade students.
For Black History Month, Walker incorporated applied digital skills lessons from Google into her classroom to help her students learn and celebrate Black history, culture and identity.
She also piloted a program called “Creating a Virtual Family Reunion” using Google Slides, which allowed students to explore their own family history. She wants to start a robotics team at Tilden.
“I teach my students how to use Google Slides, Docs, and Sheets,” Walker said. “I’m also using Google CS First, a coding program that introduces children to computer programming and coding. I want my students to have access to information, skills, and training that will help them succeed and be competitive.”
Walker said her goal in the Yale fellowship is to write a curriculum for all students.
“I want to write a curriculum that not only works for my students in my classroom, but in similar classrooms across the United States and outside the country,” Walker said. “I want anyone who can access the internet to be able to access my curriculum online.”
