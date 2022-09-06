Chanel Hill
Tribune Staff Writer
Nearly 130 middle and high school students from the School District of Philadelphia participated in the Mann’s fourth annual All City Orchestra Summer Academy.
This year’s summer program, which included the highest number of student registrants to date, had students developing their skills in jazz and orchestra performance at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts.
Students participated in master class led by trumpeter Tony Prisk of the Philadelphia Orchestra, a panel discussion exploring diversity, equity and inclusion in the classical music world with orchestra staff and a final performance, which was conducted by assistant Principal Bass Joseph Conyers.
The program was presented by the Mann and its leading partners The Philadelphia Orchestra Project 440, the School District of Philadelphia and new this year, the Philly Pops and Philadelphia Ballet along with other artistic partners such as The Lyra Society and Network of New Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.