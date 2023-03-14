School District of Philadelphia students who live in North Philadelphia will now be able to see a dentist in a school setting.
The district, along with Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry, has opened the city’s first on-site pediatric dental clinic at the William D. Kelley School.
The clinic, which was funded by the Kornberg School of Dentistry with support from United Concordia Dental, took five years to complete.
“We know the important role that dental care plays in our lives,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“By removing health barriers, such as dental care, for our students, we are supporting their overall health and well-being, allowing them to be their healthiest self so that they can be present in school, focused and ready to learn,” he added.
Located on the third floor of Kelley’s school building, the brightly-colored clinic has four fully equipped stations, including one room for students with autism or other special needs, and a sterilization room.
Students in grades K-8 will be able to make appointments to receive full dental care including examination, cleaning and treatments, regardless of their insurance status.
The clinic will be staffed by Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry faculty, staff and students.
“Our pediatric dentists are dedicated to caring for children in this community,” said Amid Ismail, dean of the Kornberg School of Dentistry at Temple University in a statement.
“The Temple University Dental Clinic at W.D. Kelley is a testament to Temple’s vision and commitment to public service and experiential learning,” Ismail said.
William D. Kelley principal Crystal Edwards said that with the clinic being in the school, more families will fell comfortable getting dental treatment.
““It’s about trust,” Edwards said. “Because the clinic is on-site, inside our school, our families and community feel more comfortable receiving care from a school they know cares about the community and the TU Dental faculty.
“I am so proud of the work and partnership that has been forged for this amazing resource for our children,” she said.
