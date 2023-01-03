The School District of Philadelphia has launched a new program that encourages third-graders to read more books.
The “20 in 20” reading initiative is a new program that instills a love of reading in students and promotes independent reading by encouraging third-grade students to read 20 books in 20 weeks by April 24, 2023.
“Literacy is the foundation of all learning, which is why proficient reading by the end of third grade is so critical,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. in a statement.
“I am thrilled to announce a new district initiative aimed at instilling a love of reading in students and promoting independent reading,” he added.
More than 9,000 books will be given away to third graders by the The District’s Office of Academic Support. Each third grade student will receive 10 high-interest, culturally-relevant books to build students’ personal home libraries, enhance the joy of reading, cultivate literacy skills, and expand their reflections of themselves and the world around them.
Schools that have the district’s Dual Language program received the Spanish sets, which include five books in their home language. Students who complete the program will receive a prize. The district is spending just over $550,000 on this initiative, which is a partnership with Scholastic.
“We know that literacy is the building block for academic success for our young learners,” said executive director in the Office of Academic Supports La Tanya Miller.
“The goal of this literacy initiative is to complement initiatives in the classroom to support students making gains in reading comprehension and vocabulary development,” she added.
For more information, email academicprojects@philasd.org.
