School District of Philadelphia administrators opened six specialized services regional centers for students with special needs.
Trained staff will conduct in-person student assessments and complete special education evaluations for approximately 600 students who cannot engage in virtual assessments. Students who are selected have been identified by school teams as needing-in person assessment. The centers opened Monday.
The centers, which are located at West Philadelphia High School, Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, Martin Luther King High School, Strawberry Mansion High School, Thomas A. Edison High School, and Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) High School, will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception of CAPA, which will be open Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We are committed to strengthening educational support for students with special needs while school remains virtual,” said superintendent William Hite. “The centers will play a key role in allowing us to provide our students with resources and assistance they need.”
Students’ families will be responsible for transporting their children to the centers for assessment. However, transportation assistance requests will be considered.
Families will be asked to notify their school team of extenuating transportation issues when the appointments for assessments are scheduled.
Health and safety protocols will be in place and closely followed at the centers to protect the health and well-being of staff and students utilizing the centers.
Signage, use of masks, utilization of social distancing practices, and enhanced cleaning throughout the day will be implemented at all centers.
Staff and students will be tested by nurses for COVID-19 via a rapid antigen test prior to participating in the assessments. Staff members are also required to fill out a pre-screening questionnaire daily.
“After they are tested, students will be escorted to the appropriate classroom where they will meet their assessors,” said District student health medical officer Barbara Klock. “In one classroom there will be a maximum of two assessors, the student being assessed, and if needed adult support for students who may come with an assistant.
“In some instances if the student and the assessor has to come within 6 feet of each other extra personal protective equipment will be required to facilitate that interaction,” she added.
To prepare for the opening of the centers, Klock stated that the buildings have been cleaned on a regular basis by the maintenance staff.
“Using our updated protocols consistent with the CDC guidelines, and in coordination with each building engineer, and our Operations Support Coordinator has personally assessed each building in preparation for opening,” Klock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.