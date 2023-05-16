School District of Philadelphia seniors were joined by regional employers, educators, and U.S. Navy officials for the second-year signing event of the Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Project.
This year’s event, which was attended by U.S. Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, school district superintendent Tony B. Watlington, Sr. and Rear Admiral Pappano, program executive officer of Strategic Submarines, celebrated the participation of 40 employers, 41 educational partners and the creation of 280 jobs. Nearly 224 jobs were created in last year’s cohort.
The signing day program also recognized retention by employers, with 29 employers celebrating the one year anniversary of 168 hires who participated in Cohort #1.
Due to the success of the Philly Talent Pipeline program, the program is expanding, with coverage in the Pittsburgh/Allegheny County region, southern New Jersey and most recently in Boston.
In May 2021, the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Navy launched a statewide workforce development program to create a local talent pipeline that prepares local talent for employment at the Navy Yard through training, coaching, access to resources and advocacy.
These pipelines will address critical trade skill gaps required across the maritime and defense ecosystems, including the Navy, Coast Guard, and Maritime Administration.
“The Pennsylvania Talent Pipeline Program is a critical component of our nation’s security initiatives and submarine building operations,” Pappano said in a statement.
“The young men and women who are joining our workforce are essential to fulfilling our mission and I want to welcome and salute them for the hard work that they have demonstrated leading up to this day. We feel confident that this cohort of workers and future talent coming through the Talent Pipeline Program will help us in meeting our expanding needs,” Pappano added.
The School District of Philadelphia is the largest public school district and was the first one involved in this initiative, which launched in Philadelphia.
The partnership works with the district’s CTE programs, specifically focusing on students within carpentry, electrical and power transmission installation, precision machine tool technology, construction technology, facility maintenance and welding technology programs.
The district offers 120 total CTE programs throughout more than 30 high schools and serves nearly 6,000 students. Students enrolled in these programs acquire both technical and academic skills by industry professionals, using state-of-the-art equipment in over 40 occupational areas.
Students also have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certifications related to their respective career focus.
“The School District of Philadelphia is proud to continue this impactful partnership with the U.S. Navy, one that is increasing opportunities for students here in Philadelphia by connecting K-12 education, postsecondary education and workforce programs,” Watlington said in a statement.
“Congratulations to our students who have made the decision to join the skilled workforce. We wish them much success, stability and reward in this exciting and robust new career,” he said.
