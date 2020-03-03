Did You Know: World Tennis Day (March 5)

Cori “Coco” Gauff is the youngest tennis player ranked in the top 100 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and has a career-high ranking of No. 51 in the world in singles, and No. 42 in doubles. Gauff won her first WTA singles title at the 2019 Linz Open at the age of 15, making her the youngest singles title-holder on the WTA Tour since 2004. She also has won two WTA doubles titles with compatriot and fellow teenager Caty McNally. Gauff rose to prominence with a first round upset of Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019.
Naomi Osaka is a professional tennis player who represents Japan. She has won five titles on the WTA Tour, including two titles at both the Grand Slam and Premier Mandatory levels. Osaka won her first two Grand Slam singles titles in back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments at the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open, and is the first player to achieve this feat since Jennifer Capriati in 2001.
Serena Williams holds the most Grand Slam titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles combined among active players. Her 39 Grand Slam titles put her joint-third on the all-time list and second in the Open Era: 23 in singles, 14 in women’s doubles, and two in mixed doubles. She is the most recent female player to have held all four Grand Slam singles titles simultaneously (2002–03 and 2014–15) and the third player to achieve this twice. She is also the most recent player to have won a Grand Slam title on each surface (hard, clay and grass) in one calendar year (2015).
Venus Williams seven Grand Slam singles titles are tied for 12th on the all-time list, and 8th on the Open Era list, more than any other active female player except her sister. She has reached 16 Grand Slam finals, most recently at Wimbledon in 2017. She has also won 14 Grand Slam Women’s doubles titles, all with sister Serena Williams. At the 2020 Australian Open, Williams extended her record as the all-time leader, male or female, in Grand Slams played, with 85
—Compiled by Chanel Hill, information from Wikipedia.
