Did you know: Women's History Month (Facts about Ava DuVernay)

Ava DuVernay is a director, screenwriter, film marketer, and film distributor.
She graduated with a B.A. from UCLA in 1995, where she double-majored in English and African-American
Studies.
Her first interest was in journalism, a choice influenced by an internship with CBS News. She was assigned to help cover the O.J. Simpson murder trial.
She would later decide to move into into public relations, working as a junior publicist at 20th Century Fox, Savoy Pictures, and a few other PR agencies.
She opened her own public relations firm, The DuVernay Agency, also known as DVAPR, in 1999.
She is an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Mattel created an “Ana DuVernay Barbie Doll.”
DuVernay spent summers in Hayneville. She said that these summers in Alabama influenced the making of “Selma,” as her father saw the Selma to Montgomery marches as a small child. The non-violent protests would become the subject of her first Academy Award nominated film, ‘Selma.’
While on the set of the 2004 thriller “Collateral,” starring Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise, DuVernay felt inspired to start making her own films.
At the 2012 Sundance Film Festival, DuVernay won the Best Director Prize for her second feature film “Middle of Nowhere,” making her the first African American women to receive this award.
In 2005, DuVernay made her first short film. Called “Saturday Night Life,” it was a twelve minute short about a mother’s trip to a grocery store with her young children. She made the film with $6,000 of her own money, and it was featured on Showtime’s ‘Black Filmmaker Showcase’ in 2007. DuVernay then started exploring documentaries.
DuVernay is the First African-American Woman to direct a film with a $100 million budget with the Disney film “A Wrinkle in Time.”
DuVernay is the creator, director and co-writer of the Netflix drama miniseries “When They See Us” based on the story of the Central Park 5.
The miniseries “When They See Us” received a record 16 Emmy Award nominations for writing, directing, and acting for stars and supporting actors.
