Punctuation Day is the brainchild of the American professional speaker Jeff Rubin who launched it in 2004, and is also known as National Punctuation Day in the United States. The unofficial holiday aims to spread awareness and educate people on proper punctuation and the virtues of using the appropriate punctuation in any kind of writing.

Punctuation is the use of typographical signs, spaces and other mutually agreed upon symbols in a language that help the understanding of written text. The main purpose of punctuation is to convey the correct meaning and intent of the text.

Every language has its own punctuation rules and symbols — what conveys one message in one language can convey another in a different language. For instance, in Greek, the semicolon (;) is used to indicate a question, while in English, it is used to connect two sentences that are close in meaning; or to separate elements in a series, where the series has a comma; and to connect two related sentences.

The hashtag or pound sign (#) is also formally known as the octothorpe?

The @ “at” symbol has many other names. A Dutchman calls it the monkey’s tail, an Israeli insists it’s a strudel. Though shorthand use of the @ dates back to the 16th century, it took English speakers a remarkably long time to settle on a name. Today, we know it as the “at mark” or “commercial at” and are accustomed to seeing it in e-mail addresses.

A misplaced comma in one Lockheed Martin contract gave a customer overgenerous terms that ended up costing the company $70 million.

In her book, “Eats, Shoots & Leaves: The Zero Tolerance Approach to Punctuation,” British author Lynne Truss describes a panda entering a cafe, eating a sandwich, firing a gun and walking out — all because of a poorly punctuated wildlife manual.

