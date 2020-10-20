The first televised debate occurred in 1956, when Democratic candidate Adlai Stevenson challenged incumbent Republican President Dwight Eisenhower — but those two men did not appear in the debate. Instead, on Nov. 4, 1956, two surrogates debated the issues on network television: for the Democrats, former first lady and party icon Eleanor Roosevelt; for the Republicans, the senior senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith. That’s right — the first televised presidential debate featured two women.

The first general election presidential debate was held Sept. 26, 1960, between U.S. Sen. John F. Kennedy, the Democratic nominee, and Vice President Richard Nixon, the Republican nominee, in Chicago.

The Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) was established in 1987 to ensure, for the benefit of the American electorate, that general election debates between or among the leading candidates for the offices of president and vice president of the United States are a permanent part of the electoral process. CPD’s primary purpose is to sponsor and produce the quadrennial general election debates and to undertake research and educational activities relating to the debates. The organization, which is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, 501©(3) corporation, sponsored all of the presidential debates in 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.

The first debate for the 1960 election drew over 66 million viewers out of a population of 179 million, making it one of the most-watched broadcasts in U.S. television history. The 1980 debates drew 80 million viewers out of a population of 226 million. Recent debates have drawn smaller audiences, ranging from 46 million for the first 2000 debate to a high of over 67 million for the first debate in 2012.

A record-breaking audience of over 84 million people watched the first 2016 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, a number that does not reflect online streaming