• The term brittle first appears in print in 1892.
• Many of the top-selling candies in the US contain peanut butter or peanuts.
• The very first peanut brittle recipe was published in an American cookbook.
• On a humid day, peanut brittle preparation is most likely to fail as its shape won’t be sustained.
• Traditionally, brittle is a mixture of sugar and water is heated to the hard crack stage corresponding to a temperature of approximately 300 °F.
• In parts of the Middle East, brittle is made with pistachios, while many Asian countries use sesame seeds and peanuts.
• “Brittle,” a flat hardened sugar candy, is thought to be one of the first candies ever made.
• Peanut brittle made with corn syrups and nuts began appearing in cookbooks around the 19th century.
• Peanut brittle (once it’s completely cooled) in an airtight container at room temperature can last six to eight weeks. It can also be frozen and stored up to three months. Do not refrigerate as the moisture from the fridge will cause the brittle to soften.
• Peanut butter/peanut paste is the leading use of peanuts produced in the U.S. (one-half); followed by snack nuts and in-shells (one-quarter); and, candy and confections (one-quarter).
• Peanuts are the No. 1 snack nut consumed in the U.S. Accounting for two-thirds of the snack nut market.
https://mobile-cuisine.com/did-you-know/peanut-brittle-fun-facts/
