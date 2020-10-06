The word noodle derives from the German word nudel.

National Noodle Day sits at the beginning of October, which is National Pasta Month.

Noodles are made by rolling unleavened dough out and cutting into a variety of shapes. While long, flat noodles may seem to be the most common, they come in several forms, names and textures. And each kind of noodle pairs differently with sauces and meals.

Found in regions all over the world, noodles are made from a variety of flours.

In Asian cuisine, root vegetables, such as yams and potatoes, beans, rice, wheat and buckwheat are all found in a wide assortment of noodles.

Europeans make most of their pasta from durum or semolina flour, though potato noodles are enjoyed as well.

Noodles are usually made with flour milled from common wheat. Pasta is processed from durum semolina, which is coarser than typical flour.

There are many formulas for making a variety of Asian noodles, but salt is always a requirement in the production phase. Noodles undergo a “sheeting” process where dough is passed through a series of rollers to produce a flat sheet that is sent through a cutter to produce individual noodle strands.

The world’s longest noodle was 10,119 feet, 1.92 inches.

In 2002, archaeologists along the Yellow River in China found an earthenware bowl containing some 4,000-year-old noodles that had been well preserved.

— nationaldaycalendar.com, research