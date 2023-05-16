Did you know: National Tennis Month

The word “Tennis” comes from the Anglo-Norman term “Tenez.”
Tennis originated in France.
Tiffany & Co. make the U.S. Open Trophy.
Rectangular courts were created in 1875 for Wimbledon. Originally, the court was an hour-glass shape.
A tennis match takes approximately 2.5 hours. The ball is only in play for approximately 20 minutes of the 2.5 hours.
Wimbledon, or the Wimbledon Championships, is the oldest tennis tournament in the world, and also considered to be the most prestigious.
The first Wimbledon was played in 1877. It is also the first of the four “Grand Slams” to be founded.
The U.S. Open was founded in 1881, the French in 1891, and the Australian in 1905. These four major tournaments have been designated as “Grand Slam” tournaments.
The year 1968 marked the beginning of the open era in professional tennis. The French Open was the first “Grand Slam” event to go open.
The first set of sisters to ever win Olympic gold medals in tennis were Venus and Serena Williams.
Serena Williams has won an Open Era record 23 grand slam singles titles.
In the men’s game, Roger Federer has earned 20 Grand Slam singles titles (until January 28, 2018) while on the women’s side, Margaret Court has 24 singles majors.
If the ball hits a player’s body or any part of their clothing before it lands, it is their opponent’s point (even if it would have gone out).
Arthur Ashe was the first African American to win the U.S. open. He won the tournament for the first and the only time in 1968.
Wimbledon is the only major tennis tournament still played on grass.
Rufus — a Harris Hawk — is stationed at Wimbledon to keep its sky clear of local pigeons.
Tennis balls were originally white. In 1986, yellow balls were first introduced at Wimbledon.
