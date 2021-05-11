Did You Know: National Tennis Month (Facts about Naomi Osaka)

-She’s been a professional tennis player since 2013.
-Osaka became the world’s No. 1 ranked player in women’s tennis following her Grand Slam wins at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open.
-She used her platform at the 2020 US Open to draw attention to the BLM (Black Lives Matter) conversation by wearing masks with the names of 7 victims of racial injustice.
-She has her very own Barbie Doll thanks to Barbie’s “Shero” initiative.
-When she’s not playing tennis, Naomi enjoys fashion, photography, exploring the outdoors and of course playing video games.
-She won the 2018 US Open, defeating American Serena Williams in the final.
-She is a four-time Grand Slam singles champion and is the reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open.
-She also became the first woman to win successive Grand Slam singles titles since Serena Williams in 2015.
-Born in Japan, Osaka has lived and trained in the United States since she was three years old.
-She was named one of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Sportspersons of the Year for her activism largely as part of her US Open championship run, and was also included on Time’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world in both 2019 and 2020.
-Nike has been Osaka’s apparel sponsor since 2019, having replaced Adidas who had sponsored her for four years.
-At the 2016 U.S. Open, Osaka’s serve hit a record with the speed of 125 mph—a speed that only several female tennis players in history have ever topped. Her forehand is also quite strong at 100 mph.
https://www.biography.com/athlete/naomi-osaka
