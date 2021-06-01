Did you know: National Rose Month

There are over 100 species of the rose.
Roses are one of the oldest flowers.
Most people call the sharp spikes on the stem of a rose bush “thorns,” but they are actually called prickles.
The flowers of most species of roses have five petals except for the species “Rosa sericea” which has only four.
For hundreds of years, the rose has been widely recognized as a symbol of love, sympathy or sorrow.
The fruit of a rose is called a rose hip. The berrylike hip are usually red in color but some can be dark purple or black.
The rose can come in all colors although a “black rose” is not actually black; it is usually a dark red.
Each color of a rose has a different meaning or symbolizes something different to us. For example red means love, orange means desire, yellow means joy, etc.
Red roses symbolize love and romance, pink roses exude grace and elegance. A yellow rose represents friendship and cheer. White roses signify sympathy, purity, spirituality and innocence. Orange roses represent enthusiasm.
The rose is the official flower of four states New York, Iowa, North Dakota, and Georgia.
Prior to November 2009 blue roses did not exist, although they were highly sought after. To fill demand florists would dye the white varieties and sell them in a blue garb to supply the blue roses to market — until Suntory announced its new breed of blue rose, named APPLAUSE.
APPLAUSE roses contain nearly 100% blue pigment in their petals, and are truly a sight to behold. In 2011, Suntory announced it would begin selling blue roses in North America.
