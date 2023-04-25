Did you know: National Pretzel Day (April 26)

An average American consumes about 1.5 pounds of pretzels every year.
Pennsylvania is the center of American pretzel production and produces 80% of the nation’s pretzels.
The average Philadelphian today consumes about 12 times as many pretzels as the national average.
In 2003, Pennsylvania Governor Ed Rendell declared April 26 “National Pretzel Day” to acknowledge the importance of the pretzel to the state’s history and economy.
The annual United States pretzel industry is worth over $550 million.
Salted versions of pretzels are more popular.
Philadelphia, Chicago and New York are renowned for their soft pretzels.
Not all pretzels are looped (although that’s the traditional shape), some snack companies call the straight, salted sticks pretzels as well.
Hard pretzels originated in the United States, where, in 1850, the Sturgis bakery in Lititz, Pennsylvania, became the first commercial hard pretzel bakery.
Snack food hard pretzels are made in the form of loops, braids, letters, little pretzels, or sticks.
Pretzels were always handmade until the 1930s. The first automated pretzel machine was introduced in 1935.
The term “tying the knot” that indicates wedding, is believed to have been inspired by the shape of pretzels. In Switzerland, newly married couples break pretzels on their wedding day to bring good luck.
