Did you know: National Potato Chip Day (March 14)

• In 1853, Chef George Crum sent paper-thin potatoes cooked until they were crisp to a customer in his Saratoga Springs, New York, restaurant who complained his fries were too thin. “Saratoga Chips” quickly became a menu favorite.
• First named “Saratoga chips” in 1835, it later became well-known as “potato chips.”
• When the United States entered World War II, potato chips were declared a “nonessential food” that had to halt production immediately. But manufacturers protested and convinced the War Production Board to back down.
• Potato chip bags are only partially filled for a reason: The additional space adds cushioning to prevent breakage.
• A mericans eat about 1.85 billion pounds of potato chips, or about 6.6 pounds per person, annually.
• The first flavored chips in the United States, barbecue flavor, were manufactured and sold by 1954. In 1958, Herr’s was the first company to introduce barbecue-flavored potato chips in Pennsylvania.
• At first, potato chips were packaged in barrels or tins, which left chips at the bottom stale and crumbled.
• Early potato chip bags were wax paper with the ends ironed or stapled together.
• In the 1920s, Laura Scudder, an entrepreneur in Monterey Park, California, started having her workers take home sheets of wax paper to iron into the form of bags, which were filled with chips at her factory the next day. This pioneering method reduced crumbling and kept the chips fresh and crisp longer.
• The most popular is plain, followed by barbecue and sour cream and onion.
• British people call them “crisps.” When they say “chips” they mean “fries.”
• In 2013, Corkers Crisps set a new world record for the largest potato chip bag. The bag was 18 feet tall and contained 2,515 potato chips, all cooked in a single batch (as according to Guinness World Record guidelines), which was a 17-hour process.
• The earliest printed reference to the potato chip is in Charles Dickens’ novel, “A Tale of Two Cities” (1859).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.