Did you know: National Popcorn Day (Jan. 19)

Popcorn can expand to three times the size of the kernel when popped.
The ideal temperature for popping popcorn is about 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Popcorn kernels can pop up to three feet in the air.
You should never keep unpopped popcorn in the fridge because refrigeration removes the kernels’ moisture.
Microwaveable popcorn was invented by Pillsbury in 1982.
In the early 1900s, popcorn received a ban from cinemas. This ban was thought to have been implemented because popcorn made such a large mess on the theater floors.
Nebraska produces the most popcorn in America, around 250 million pounds per year.
Popcorn kernels are 4% water, and the water causes popcorn to pop when heated up.
Popcorn has three common shapes: rice, South American, and pearl. Pearl is the most popular popcorn shape.
When popcorn pops in a round shape it is called mushroom popcorn, and popcorn which pops in unpredictable shapes is called butterfly popcorn.
Orville Redenbacher is the best-selling popcorn in the world. Its inventor, Orville, began to grow popping corn in 1919, when he was just 12 years old.
