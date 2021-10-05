Did you know: National Pizza Month

Around 350 slices of pizza are eaten in the U.S. every second, putting the number at 21,000 slices per minute.
Anchovies are the least favorite pizza topping according to a survey.
Uber Eats found that a large number of Americans eat pizza for dinner on Saturday nights.
There are an estimated 70,000 pizzerias across America.
One of the biggest days for pizzerias around the country is Super Bowl Sunday.
One 18-inch pizza gives you more pizza than two 12-inch pizzas
251.7 million pounds of pepperoni are consumed every year in the U.S. just from pizza.
3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year.
61% of Americans prefer thin crust pizza.
93% of Americans have at least one slice of pizza per month.
Papa John’s was the first pizzeria chain to offer online ordering, created in 2001.
There is an annual pizza expo in Las Vegas.
The more technical term for “crust” is the cornicione or the “end crust.”
The Hawaiian pizza was invented in Canada in 1962.
National Pizza Month was created by the publisher of Pizza Today magazine and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell, in 1984.
