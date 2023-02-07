Did you know: National Pizza Day (Feb. 9)

The word pizza dates back over 1,000 years. It was first mentioned in a Latin text written in southern Italy.
The first pizza place in the United States was Lombardi’s in New York City. Originally opened as a grocery store, Lombardi’s started selling pizza in 1905.
The first American cities to start selling pizza were New York; Boston; New Haven, Connecticut; and Trenton, New Jersey.
At first, pizzas were sold exclusively by the pie. But in 1933, Patsy Lancieri (of Patsy’s Pizzeria in New York City) started selling pizza by the slice — a trend that was quickly picked up by other pizzerias.
The first-known Chicago deep dish pizzas were created in 1943 by the restaurant that later became the Pizzeria Uno chain.
The first frozen pizza hit the market in 1962.
In 2001, Pizza Hut delivered a 6-inch salami pizza to the International Space Station — the first pizza delivered to outer space.
There’s a pizza museum in Philadelphia called Pizza Brain (2313 Frankford Ave.) that is home to the world’s largest collection of pizza memorabilia.
Pizzerias sell the most pizza on Halloween, the night before Thanksgiving, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday.
The largest pizza in the world was 131 feet in diameter, and weighed 51,257 pounds.
Saturday night is the most popular night of the week to eat pizza.
Forty percent of people eat pizza once a week.
