• The average pencil can write 45,000 words.
• Before erasers, people used lumps of bread to erase their mistakes.
• Originally, pencils were only manufactured to be round. People found this to be frustrating since round pencils would often roll off of surfaces. For this reason, the popular hexagonal pencil shape was introduced.
• Historically, pencils have never contained any lead. So why do we refer to the core of a pencil as “lead”? When graphite was discovered, it was thought to be a form of lead. Pencils today contain a mixture of graphite and clay, which was first introduced by Conté in 1795.
• More than 14 billion pencils are produced in the world annually.
• An average size cedar tree can make 300,000 pencils. Pines and spruces are also used to make pencils.
• Pencils are traditionally yellow as this was perceived as better quality and exceptional craftsmanship many years ago.
• The first sharpener was invented in 1828.
• Pencils can write in zero gravity, and were used on space missions by American and Russian astronauts.
• The eraser wasn’t added to the pencil until March 30, 1858.
• We’ve all heard of the “#2” pencil, but what does that actually mean? The system in the United States ranks pencils by their hardness. The range goes from #1 to #4, with #1 being the softest — and therefore darkest — pencil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.