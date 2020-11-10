According to the National Peanut Board, it takes about 540 peanuts to make a simple 12-ounce jar of peanut butter.

By law, any product labeled “peanut butter” in the United States must be at least 90% peanuts.

On average, it takes about 4.7 gallons of water to make 1 oz. of shelled peanuts.

In a survey published by Peter Pan Simply Ground Peanut Butter, it was revealed that the average person would eat around 2,984 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches during their lifetime.

One acre of peanuts can make 30,000 sandwiches.

Two former U.S. Presidents were peanut farmers; Thomas Jefferson and Jimmy Carter.

In three states in the U.S. there are six cities named after the peanut, they are in California, West Virginia, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

Known as the “grandfather of peanuts,” George Washington Carver invented all kinds of things made out of peanuts. He wrote down more than 300 uses for peanuts, including peanut milk, peanut paper and peanut soap.

Half of the top 10 best-selling candy bars in the US contain peanuts.

Snickers holds the top spot for the bestselling chocolate bar in the world. Made by Mars, Incorporated, Snickers has annual global sales of $3.5 billion. The bar consists of nougat topped with caramel and peanuts covered in milk chocolate.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the No. 1 selling candy brand in the United States, consisting of white fudge, milk, or dark chocolate cups filled with peanut butter. They were invented by H.B. Reese after he founded the H.B. Reese Candy Co. in 1923.

More than 3 million people in the United States report having an allergy to peanuts.

Peanuts contribute more than $4 billion to the U.S. economy each year.

