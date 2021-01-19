Did you know: National Peanut Butter Day (Jan. 24)

• It takes 540 peanuts to make a 12-ounce jar.
• “Peanut butter” legally must have 90% peanuts.
• It takes 5 gallons of water for 1 ounce of peanuts.
• The average person will eat 2,984 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (PB&Js) in their lifetime.
• One acre of peanuts can make 30,000 sandwiches.
• In 1901, the phrase Peanut Butter & Jelly first made a written appearance. It was called peanut paste, and was part of a recipe for a simple sandwich to add a bit of variety found in the Boston Cooking School Magazine of Culinary Science and Domestic Economics.
• In four states in the U.S. there are six cities named after the peanut, they are in California, West Virginia, Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Peanut, California; Lower Peanut, Pennsylvania; Upper Peanut, Pennsylvania; Peanut, Pennsylvania, Peanut, Tennessee; and Peanut West Virginia.
• The well-known brand of peanut butter, Skippy, was actually started in 1932 by Joseph Rosenfield who created the first chunky peanut butter under the brand name.
• Harry Burnett Reese, an inventor and former farmer, invented the Hershey’s Reese’s peanut butter cup in 1928.
• Peanuts aren’t actually nuts. The “nut” most of us seem to love is actually a legume, as it is an edible seed inside a pod.
• In the U.S., around three-fourths of all houses possess at least 1 jar of peanut butter.
• Peanut butter is found in two of the five most popular Girl Scout cookies.
• The average American eats about 6 pounds of peanut products each year, and 50% of that is in peanut butter, according to the National Peanut Board.
