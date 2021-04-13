Did you Know: National Orchid Day (April 16)

-Some orchids bloom for mere hours, others for months.
-Orchids are one of the oldest family of flowering plants
-Orchids are the largest family of flowering plants. With more than 25,000 species, there are more orchids on the planet than mammals and birds!
-The smallest orchid is the size of a dime.
-Orchid flowers are symmetrical. Each flower can be divided perfectly in half, with two equal parts.
-The vanilla bean comes from a species of Orchid
-Orchids take about 5-7 years to bloom once germinated.
-Mature Orchids grow upside down. The blooms are so heavy that the plants end up growing upside down.
-Orchids have the tiniest seeds in the world. A single seedpod can have up to 3 million seeds inside. The seeds are so small they can only be seen under a microscope.
-Orchids can live up to 100 years.
-Orchids are found on all continents except Antarctica.
-Many orchid plants bloom only once a year, though some varieties bloom a few times.
https://www.englishgardens.com/fun-facts-about-orchids/
