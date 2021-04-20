Did You Know: National Jelly Bean Day (April 22)

It takes 7 to 21 days to make a jelly bean.
Most jelly bean assortments include eight flavors.
They were the first candy to be sold by weight rather than by piece.
They were originally sold by color and people would buy a bag of red or a bag of green.
Each year in the U.S, there are 16 billion jelly beans manufactured just for Easter. This is enough to circle the Earth more than 3 times if they were laid end to end.
Standard color/flavor combinations are: red/cherry, orange/orange, yellow/lemon, green/lime, purple/grape, black/black licorice, white/lemonade, and pink/strawberry.
Jelly Belly jelly beans became the first jelly beans in space when they traveled aboard the 1983 Challenger Space Shuttle.
Skittles are technically jelly beans. Jelly beans are classified as candies with hard shells and gummy interiors.
Jelly Belly Candy Company offers 100+ jelly bean flavors.
The original eight flavors of Jelly Belly beans introduced in 1976 were Very Cherry, Root Beer, Cream Soda, Tangerine, Green Apple, Lemon, Licorice and Grape.
U.S. manufacturers produce in excess of 16 billion ( with a B )jelly beans for Easter each year.
