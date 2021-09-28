Did you know: National Honey Month

Honey is the only natural product insects make that humans consume.
Honeycomb is bees’ foodstore for winter.
Beekeepers only take honey that bees do not need. A hive needs nine to 14kg (20 to 30lbs) of honey to survive winter but can produce triple this. Plus, beekeepers can feed bees sugar syrup to make up for the loss.
About 28g (1oz) of honey is enough to fuel a bees’ flight around the world.
One bee makes a 12th of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime.
To make 500g (1lb) of honey you need 550 bees. one colony of bees contains between 20,000 and 60,000 of the ingenious insects.
People can buy honey in a variety of ways. The pots of clear, golden pasteurized syrup you find in the supermarket are only one form of honey. You can also get comb honey (which is still sealed inside the bees’ wax comb), raw honey (which is unprocessed, contains pollen and wax, and is susceptible to crystallizing), and granulated honey (powdery, dehydrated honey).
-There are hundreds of varieties of honey.
-The general rule is clear and light honey is mild tasting and dark honey is bold tasting. It has also been found that darker honeys have more antioxidants than light honeys.
-Raw honey has been lauded for its antidepressant and memory-enhancing effects. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help the brain.
-Bears are famous for attacking hives and enduring stings to eat bees which are high in protein and their honey. Other mammals including skunks, opossums, honey badgers, raccoons and monkeys can’t get enough of the stuff.
