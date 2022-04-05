Did you know: National Garden Month

Soil with lots of worms in it doesn’t flood easily after heavy rain because the water drains away thanks to all the worm holes.
Plants are green because they have chlorophyll, which helps them make their food. Everything that has chlorophyll in it is green.
Photosynthesis is a chemical process that takes place in a leaf’s cells. Sunlight mixes with water, soil nutrients and carbon dioxide to make food for the plant.
Plants can drown if there’s no air in the soil.
One teaspoonful of good soil holds more than one million living things.
An oligochaetologist is a worm expert.
The caterpillar of the cabbage white butterfly is green because it makes it harder for the birds to see them on the green leaves.
Without bees, more than 100,000 species would not exist.
Water is vital and plays an important part of any garden. The majority of gardens need to be kept watered. Frequent watering is required in order for flowers and vegetables to flourish.
Bees help pollinate flowers and plants.
Insects are essential to every garden. This is because they assist in the transferring of pollen from plant to plant.
While insects are good for the garden, there are some that can be harmful to things in your garden as they eat the flowers, leaves, fruit, and/or roots.
Bees are fascinated by flowers that are brightly colored and contain a strong smelling fragrance.
Sunlight is really important for all gardens. It helps plants to grow. Some flowers aren’t able to survive in direct sunlight as they can’t handle the heat and it’ll actually cause them to burn.
Many orchids don’t need soil to grow — they can get all the nutrients they need from the air instead.
An earthworm’s body is made up of around 80% water.
Butterflies taste with their feet.
Fertilizers are chemicals added to plants to help them grow.
—https://kidskonnect.com/science/gardens/
