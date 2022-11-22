Did you know: National game and puzzle week (Nov. 19-25)

There are also computer versions of jigsaw puzzles, which have the advantages of requiring zero cleanup as well as no risk of losing any pieces.
When the first puzzles were invented, there was no picture to work from — so often people were guessing at where shapes would go just from the title on the box.
The name “jigsaw” came to be associated with the puzzle around 1880 when fretsaws became the tool of choice for cutting the shapes.
Crossword aficionados are called “cruciverbalists”.
The first crossword puzzle, as we know it, was written by Arthur Wynne, and was published in New York World in December 1913.
There are two main types of clues for crossword puzzles — clues that use simple definitions, known as “straight crosswords,” “quick crosswords” or simply “crosswords,” and clues that are ambiguous and a puzzle themselves, known as “cryptic crosswords.”
Engraver and mapmaker John Spilsbury is credited with inventing the first jigsaw puzzle in 1767. He drew a map on top of a piece of wood, then used a jigsaw to cut it into small pieces.
The world’s largest Disney puzzle, dubbed “Memorable Disney Moments,” clocks in at 40,320 pieces. It took the puzzle creators 650 hours to trace each of the 10 scenes by hand to be digitally rendered on the computer and another 400 hours to bend the steel sheets with a hammer to create the cutting tool.
Typical images found on jigsaw puzzles include scenes from nature, buildings, and repetitive designs.
— https://kids.kiddle.co/Jigsaw_puzzle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.